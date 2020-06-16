POTSDAM — Artist Liza L.L. Paige, a staff member at the North Country Children’s Museum, paints a mural Tuesday afternoon on the back of Potsdam Tire and Auto on Depot Street.
The mural is part of the museum’s Community Coloring Book project.
For more information about the project, or to sign up to paint, contact the museum through its website.
