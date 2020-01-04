POTSDAM — The Corning Incorporated Foundation awarded a $2,250 grant to the North Country Children’s Museum to support its science, technology, engineering, arts and math — STEAM — programs.
The STEAM drop-in educational programs are typically offered at 11 a.m. weekly on Saturdays and Sundays, and are included with membership or admission fees.
The Museum, 10 Raymond St., Potsdam, also offers camps, as well as preschool and after school classes focused on STEAM.
Upcoming drop-in classes include “The Sound of Science” on Jan. 4, “Winter Window Etching” on Jan. 5, “Build a Solar System” on Jan. 11 and “History of Tattoos” on Jan. 12.
For more information or to register for classes or camps, visit www.northcountrychildrensmuseum.org.
