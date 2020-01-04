Children’s Museum gets $2,250 STEAM grant
The Construction Zone, left and Adirondack Water Play exhibit hands-on fun at the North Country Children’s Museum in July 2019. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

POTSDAM — The Corning Incorporated Foundation awarded a $2,250 grant to the North Country Children’s Museum to support its science, technology, engineering, arts and math — STEAM — programs.

The STEAM drop-in educational programs are typically offered at 11 a.m. weekly on Saturdays and Sundays, and are included with membership or admission fees.

The Museum, 10 Raymond St., Potsdam, also offers camps, as well as preschool and after school classes focused on STEAM.

Upcoming drop-in classes include “The Sound of Science” on Jan. 4, “Winter Window Etching” on Jan. 5, “Build a Solar System” on Jan. 11 and “History of Tattoos” on Jan. 12.

For more information or to register for classes or camps, visit www.northcountrychildrensmuseum.org.

