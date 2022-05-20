CANTON — The fourth annual St. Lawrence County Tourism Awards dinner will kick off the summer tourism season, celebrating the growing industry, while recognizing two awardees at the Wednesday, May 25 event, held this year at the beautifully restored Pickens Hall in Heuvelton.
The Best to the Guest Tourism Excellence award will be presented to the North Country Children’s Museum. The award recognizes a business or organization who shows ‘commitment to an excellent guest experience, customer service, unique offerings, and attention to detail, which brings pride to St. Lawrence County’. The award is chosen based on nominations and reviews from Facebook, Tripadvisor, Google and Yelp.
The Best Destination Marketing Initiative will be presented to Traditional Arts in Upstate New York this year. This award recognizes the effort to implement an outstanding tourism marketing initiative raising awareness and attracting visitors to St. Lawrence County.
The Tourism Awards dinner is open to community leaders and tourism industry partners, businesses and interested parties. Data on lodging trends and mobile visitor activity in addition to opportunities to promote tourism in partnership with the St. Lawrence County Chamber and I LOVE NY will be shared.
Everyone is invited to bring their brochures, rack cards and information to a brochure swap set up at the event. Tours of Pickens Hall will start at 4:30 p.m., happy hour with live music by Jamie Savage will begin at 5 p.m., followed by dinner catered by PCP BBQ Catering, then presentations and awards at 6 p.m. Reservations can be made by calling the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce at 315-386-4000, or by going online to www.SLCchamber.org. The fee for the event is $38 per person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.