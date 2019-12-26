NNY colleges to combine for Sustainability Day
CANTON — Northern New York colleges will collaborate to host a combined North Country Sustainability Day & Green Living Fair at St. Lawrence University in April.
Associated Colleges of the St. Lawrence Valley, Paul Smith’s College and the Canton and Potsdam municipalities have scheduled events around “Food, Climate and Justice” for April 3 and 4.
Leah Penniman, author of “Farming While Black” and co-founder of Soul Fire Farm, Grafton, will be the weekend’s keynote speaker.
Contact Heather-Sullivan-Catlin at sulllivha@potsdam.edu, or Ann Heidenreich at heidenreichann@gmail.com for more information.
