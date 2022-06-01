LOWVILLE — Despite being available statewide, only one town and one village in the north country are enrolled in a program that offers on average 10% lower electricity rates by harnessing group buying power with an added community solar program option, but other municipalities are taking steps to head in the same direction.
West Carthage Mayor Scott Burto learned of the state’s Community Choice Aggregation, or CCA program, through presentations about four years ago at the New York Council of Mayors convention.
Community Choice Aggregation allows villages and towns to get lower electricity rates by leveraging the combined buying power of residents and small businesses. The lower rates get locked in for a set period of time from one year to 36 months even if market volatility drives up electricity prices and every resident and business is automatically enrolled with the ability to opt out at any time.
National Grid continues to deliver the power via its physical grid, maintains the power lines and addresses any outages.
“We did our research,” Mr. Burto said. “We reached out to other communities — and they were very pleased — before we jumped onto this program. Everybody I spoke to has seemed happy with the program.”
Mr. Burto and the town council decided to use the services of Good Energy LP for administration and wasted no time going through the initial process.
“We moved at a little faster pace because at the time there were some incentives from the state that were going to go away,” Mr. Burto said.
After passing the local law required to participate in the aggregation program, Good Energy hosted a number of online informational sessions to educate residents and businesses about the program.
With Good Energy’s guidance, West Carthage and Champion also set up a community solar program that could be established more quickly, thereby ensuring the municipalities were eligible for the $5,000 grant that was about to be phased out by the state.
Unlike the aggregation program, however, community members must “opt in” to get the automatic 10% savings on their electricity through the relationship with a NextAmp community solar project in Ogdensburg.
The process to set up a CCA or community solar program is not quick.
The two municipalities passed local laws in December 2020, but they still have not got new, lower rates through the program, according to Mr. Burto, although part of the delay was due to the prolonged state approval time for the local laws by the Department of Public Service.
Because of current market prices for electricity, Good Energy has recommended waiting until conditions are more favorable to shop for new rates via the aggregation program.
The company looks at the difference between the utility rate — or the normal rate shared by National Grid — for electricity and the competitive market rate, called a “headline analysis.”
“In this particular case in that particular zone, the competitive rates were higher than the utility rate,” said Javier L. Barrios, managing partner of Good Energy, noting that the utility rates in West Carthage and Champion were significantly lower than those downstate or in other zones throughout the state.
Mr. Barrios said it is difficult to predict when the right time will come to lock in rates for the next year to two years.
“It really depends on where the market goes in the next six months to a year. If the utility rates continue to be steady and we see a softening of competitive markets, then I think there’s a good possibility within six months to a year we’ll be able to move forward with it,” he said.
While they wait, however, residents in the village and town who “opted in” to the community solar program began to see a 10% discount in their electricity charges in January when the program went into effect, Mr. Burto said.
Other north country municipalities have also started the CCA process.
The Village of Canton Board of Trustees passed the local law to begin working on the CCA with Joule Assets — another state-approved CCA administration company — and they are, according to Joule’s Sales and Operations Associate Alexia Lamb, “deep into the 60-day outreach and education phase before bids can go out.”
Canton community members are encouraged by the board to participate in two virtual information sessions that will be held at 6 p.m. — the first today and the second on June 16. The links for the sessions can be found at joulecommunitypower.com/events or by calling 888-985-2211.
Ms. Lamb said after the education phase is over, Joule will request proposals from energy service providers in a bidding process that usually takes between four and six weeks. If the rates are favorable and the board approves, the rate will be locked in and within a month an “informational packet that includes an opt-out letter will go out to all of the residents,” she said. People can opt out by calling or going to Joule’s website within 30 days of notification after which the program will launch.
For Canton, if the rates are right, Ms. Lamb said the launch will ideally take place in the late summer.
The village and town of Potsdam are starting to look into forming a CCA program.
The town board passed the local law to start the CCA process in its May meeting, according to Town Supervisor Ann Carvil, and will form a committee with two town councilors and a community member “to do further research and propose ways to delve into educating the public about a possible CCA Program for our town.”
“We were advised that the educational component is essential and takes time and effort,” she added.
Ms. Carvil said if they decide to proceed with a program after the initial educational phase is completed, they will put out a request for proposals to “see which companies are interested in being an administrator for the town. We are far from that point right now,” although Joule has expressed interest.
In Lewis County, the Planning Department had been looking into developing an aggregation program since 2019 as part of the Climate Smart Community program, but when it became clear only towns and villages could participate in CCA efforts, it engaged Joule to do informational sessions with municipalities around the county, which began in October.
“It started in October with a kick-off meeting. We invited all of the municipalities and six showed up,” said Community Development Specialist Megan Krokowski. “And (Joule) has been working at it since then, going to each town and village. None of them seem to want to commit to making the local law and allowing community choice aggregation.”
Although there has been interest from the villages of Lyons Falls, Constableville and Castorland, generally municipal leaders in the county have expressed concern about making the choice for residents, even though it will save them about 10% on their electricity charges, which both Ms. Krokowski and Joule refute.
“We’re giving them another option, not taking an option away,” Ms. Lamb said. “People can opt out and it takes about two seconds.”
For more information about Community Choice Aggregation, go to the program page on www.nyserda.ny.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.