WATERTOWN — Polls opened earlier than usual for this year’s Democratic presidential primary, but few voters in Jefferson and Lewis counties chose to cast their ballots in person.
In Lewis County, 217 people cast ballots in person. Jefferson County did not have a final total by press time Tuesday night, but 409 people had cast their ballots by 3 p.m.
On the other hand, St. Lawrence County, which had a primary for the county judge seat Tuesday as well, saw 5,382 people vote in person,
In the tri-county region, polls were open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., whereas primary elections usually see the polls open at noon.
This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, boards of elections across the state were tasked with sending out absentee ballot applications to all registered voters eligible to vote on June 23, and many people took advantage of the opportunity to vote by mail.
“We sent everyone an absentee ballot application well in advance of the deadline,” said Jude Seymour, Republican elections commissioner for Jefferson County. “It literally would have just cost someone about two minutes of their time to fill out, and they would’ve had a ballot at home to fill out and send in any time before Election Day.”
According to data from the Jefferson County Board of Elections, there were 3,456 absentee ballots issued for Tuesday’s primary election, of which 2,409 were returned by Election Day. There are 17,000 registered Democrats in the county.
In Lewis County, a total of 429 absentee ballots were submitted by Election Day.
In St. Lawrence County, a total of 5,229 absentee ballots were returned by Election Day.
Frank D. Williams, a poll inspector for Jefferson County, said that turn out on Tuesday was very low, especially compared to the usual crowds that he has seen come out to vote at the Stone Presbyterian Church polling site in Watertown, where he has worked for a number of years.
“If it were a regular election, we’d have a line right out the door,” he said.
Instead, for the 5 hour period between 6 a.m and 11 a.m., only 21 people showed up to cast their votes at the polling site where Mr. Williams worked.
Paula Trainham was one of those voters.
“I don’t think I could’ve gotten the application in on time,” Ms. Trainham said. “It’s not that I’m against mail-in ballots, I’m actually 100 percent for them.”
Ms. Trainham said that while she doesn’t usually vote in the primary elections, she felt that this year it was important to be as involved in the process as possible.
“I’m voting to save democracy,” she said. “We have to get the ringmaster and the rest of the circus out of the White House.”
She said that she definitely plans to vote in November, and would consider voting by mail when that election arrives.
Ms. Trainham said she was not worried about safety or social distancing when voting on Tuesday.
“There were no crowds of people to worry about,” she said. “I felt extremely safe, there was no problem at all.”
Due to the amount of absentee ballots in this year’s election, final results will not be available, and no meaningful predictions can be made, until next week.
Because of the new laws making it easier for voters to change address and party affiliations, all votes must be verified to ensure that a voter did not cast two ballots.
“We want to make sure that all the voters who vote by affadavit or absentee ballot here haven’t voted somewhere else,” said Babette M. Hall, Democratic elections commissioner for Jefferson County. “Everything will be cross-checked.”
