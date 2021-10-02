CANTON — On Saturday, demonstrations took place across the nation to protest Texas’ recent abortion ban and defend reproductive rights.
Planned Parenthood of the North Country sponsored similar protests in Canton, Watertown and Plattsburgh.
Dozens of people showed up for the Canton rally, which started at the Planned Parenthood building, 9 Miner St., and made its way to the St. Lawrence County Courthouse.
“Today we have gathered together in solidarity with Planned Parenthood affiliates and partners in Texas,” said Meghan B. Conklin, community engagement coordinator for Planned Parenthood of the North Country. “It is imperative that we join together today to create a national outcry against the latest abortion ban as well as potential future ones.”
The group walked through the village to Court Street and raised signs on the courthouse steps.
“At Planned Parenthood of the North Country,” Ms. Conklin said, “we will continue to do everything we can to provide and protect your access to health care. We stand by our motto: ‘Care no matter what.’”
Kathleen F. Stein, president of the St. Lawrence County League of Women Voters, said the league takes a “very strong position in favor of women’s rights and reproductive rights in particular.”
“So I am out here supporting this gesture to stand up for women’s rights and support Planned Parenthood and other organizations working to protect those rights,” she said.
County Legislator Margaret G. Haggard, D-Potsdam, also showed up. She’s one of the four women on the 15-member county Board of Legislators.
“I’m here on behalf of myself and on behalf of women, and I think it’s important that I stand with Planned Parenthood and a woman’s right to choose,” Ms. Haggard said. “There’s an attack on women right now. Unfortunately, it has been almost 50 years since Roe v. Wade has been law in this country, and there’s a real possibility that it could be overturned.”
The U.S. Supreme Court Roe v. Wade decision was handed down in 1973. It protects a pregnant woman’s right to choose to have an abortion.
The Texas law that went into effect Sept. 1 bans abortions after a heartbeat is detected, usually around six weeks, which critics say is often before many women even know they are pregnant, with no exceptions for rape or incest. The law also allows private citizens to sue abortion providers and anyone else who helps a woman obtain an abortion.
“I think this march shows that there are folks here that care, and that it’s not just an issue that impacts people elsewhere,” Potsdam resident Sonja Jensen said.
Emily Coppola, a St. Lawrence University student, discussed the necessity of coming together in support of reproductive rights.
“I think it’s really important that we stand up for people all across America that are having their reproductive rights threatened,” she said. “It’s also important that we gather as people who care about these issues to help create awareness.”
Another SLU student, Isabella Wellman-Webster, celebrated the diversity of the turnout.
“It was such a huge turnout, for both older generations and newer generations,” she said, adding that “the Texas ban is ridiculous.”
Planned Parenthood of the North Country provides medical care, education and outreach services. For more information, visit wdt.me/ppnc1021.
