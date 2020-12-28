WATERTOWN — Overall occupancy rates in north country hospitals declined last week, according to federal data.
Of the average 804.7 combined staffed inpatient beds available in the 13 hospitals in Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence, Franklin, Hamilton, Clinton and Essex counties, an average of 441.4 were occupied in the week beginning Dec. 18. This represents an occupancy rate of roughly 54.9%, down from 60.5% the week prior.
While this figure represents all inpatient hospitalizations, a total of 69 people in the north country region were hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of Monday, according to figures provided by the governor’s office. Of those 69, 65 were in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties, according to daily figures provided by those counties’ health departments.
The decrease in occupancy rate last week over the week prior is largely two-pronged.
The actual average staffed inpatient hospital capacity rose by 35 beds, up from the week prior, back to the same level it reached earlier in the month.
Both Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown and Carthage Area Hospital increased their capacities. Carthage’s capacity rose from 25 to 32 and Samaritan’s from 168.6 to 197.
On the contrary, Canton-Potsdam Hospital, part of the St. Lawrence Health System, decreased capacity for the second week in a row to 87 average staffed in-patient beds from 90.4 the week prior and 111 the week before that.
A spokesperson for the health system did not respond to a request for information as to the continued capacity decrease as of press time Monday night. Last week, SLHS Chief Administrative Officer Jeremy Slaga said in a written statement that the decrease was “activity-based” and would change from time to time.
The second prong of the occupancy rate is the active hospitalizations themselves. Average occupied beds across the seven-county region decreased to 441.4 from 465.4 the week prior. All but one of the nine hospitals in Jefferson, St. Lawrence and Lewis counties saw a week-to-week rise in average inpatients beds in-use. The exception, Massena Hospital, only saw a rise from 11.3 to 12.4 inpatient beds in use, with the occupancy rate in both cases below 50%.
Data on intensive care unit capacity continued to be murky and unclear.
All figures from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services dataset with values less than four are anonymized. Of the seven ICUs in the north country, three of them return anonymized data. Accounting for this, the occupancy rate for north country ICUs must be between 46.5% and 65.7%, almost exactly the same as the week prior.
As of last week there were 59.7 staffed inpatient ICU beds available in the north country.
