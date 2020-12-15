WATERTOWN — North country hospitals saw a small increase in average hospital capacity last week as concerns mount over a possible influx of COVID-19 patients overwhelming the region’s medical infrastructure.
The seven-day average combined inpatient occupancy rate for north country hospitals rose from 55.5% to 59.1% between the weeks beginning Nov. 27 and Dec. 4, according to data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. This represents an increase of 3.6 percentage points over that period.
But if the hospitalization increase were to continue at its current pace for three weeks, it would still be well below the state’s red zone threshold.
The data analyzed is comprised of 13 hospitals in the north country region, which includes Jefferson, St. Lawrence, Lewis, Franklin, Hamilton, Essex and Clinton counties.
The 13 hospitals include the University of Vermont Health Network’s Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital, Elizabethtown Community Hospital and Alice Hyde Medical Center; Adirondack Medical Center-Saranac Lake Site; Carthage Area Hospital; Samaritan Medical Center; River Hospital Clinics; Lewis County General Hospital; Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center; Canton-Potsdam Hospital; Gouverneur Hospital; Massena Memorial Hospital; and Clifton-Fine Hospital.
Hospitals provide a variety of metrics averaged out over a seven-day period beginning Friday and ending Thursday.
New York state announced last week that regions projected to reach hospital occupancy of 90% within three weeks will immediately enter red zone restrictions. That would constitute an immediate shutdown of schools and in-person dining as well.
Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh is showing the highest occupancy rate of 94%, up from 93% the week prior. Of 148.9 average capacity last week, an average 140.1 of those staffed inpatient beds were in use. Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake had the lowest occupancy rate at about 33.7%.
Hospitals in the tri-county region — Jefferson, St. Lawrence and Lewis counties — appeared to be on par with the rest of the region. Nine of the 13 north country hospitals are located in the tri-county area and comprise 61.4% of the available inpatient beds for the region. According to the data, they accounted for 58.1% of the average hospitalizations across the region.
The HHS data also includes some figures on the intensive care unit staffed capacities and occupancies. As of last week, there were on average 59 total staffed ICU beds in the north country region, 36.7 of which were in Jefferson, St. Lawrence and Lewis counties. The HHS data anonymizes any data point with a value less than four. Since many of the nine ICU units in the region have relatively low capacities and occupancies, several of them are anonymized. The ICU’s are at an occupancy between 46.7% and 66.1% as of last week, an increase between 1.2 and 8.0 percentage points.
As of Sunday, there were a combined 40 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in St. Lawrence, Lewis and Jefferson counties.
