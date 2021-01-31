POTSDAM — Clarkson University has teamed up with Precise Biometrics to install Precise’s YOUNiQ facial recognition for facility access in the North Country Incubator – part of Clarkson’s Shipley Center for Innovation. Following the installation, the 16 tenant companies with combined 150 employees will have access to the system which gives users access to the facilities using facial recognition technology, rather than the use of a traditional key or keycard.
Precise YOUNiQ integrates face recognition with access control systems to provide convenient and secure access to facilities. The technology behind the product is based on artificial intelligence that confirms the individual’s identity through its unique facial features.
“At Clarkson, we are driven by innovation and entrepreneurship, and we work tirelessly to support the companies who are housed in our business incubator. Emerging technologies such as YOUNiQ’s facial recognition are an exciting tool that have the power to change how we do business,” Clarkson President Tony Collins said.
“We have been working closely with Clarkson University since the acquisition of NexID in 2017 and have conducted several pilot projects together. We are therefore particularly happy that North Country Incubator now has decided to upgrade its access management system with YOUNiQ. The tenants, most of which develop and utilize proprietary IP, will now be able to access its premises in a more secure and convenient way than ever before”, said Mark Cornett, Senior Sales Director at Precise Biometrics.
The North Country Incubator (NCI) exists to help small and early-stage businesses develop to their full potential. It is sponsored and managed through a joint partnership between Clarkson University’s Shipley Center for Innovation and New York State’s Innovation Hot Spot Program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.