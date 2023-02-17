CANTON — After a three-year hiatus, the North Country KIDS EXPO will return to the Roos House at SUNY Canton on Saturday March 11. Kids and families alike will experience a fun day filled with activities, play zones, on-site demonstrations and have a chance to gather information from local businesses, organizations and vendors who cater to families of the North Country. The event is hosted by the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce. Entrance is free for age 12 and under, thanks to a sponsorship by St. Lawrence Health; $5 Admission for those 13 and over. The event will run from 9am to 3pm.
This year’s North Country Kids Expo will include the launch of KID BIZ – an opportunity for young people to host a booth and pitch their product or service. Kids up to age 18 can register a booth and have the opportunity to view a recorded workshop from the The Small Business Development Center at SUNY Canton as they prepare for the sales and marketing opportunity “As a chamber, we are always working with our partners to encourage entrepreneurship in the up-and-coming generations. This is a productive and fun opportunity to spark excitement for young and emerging entrepreneurs and give them a chance to learn and develop their business thinking” stated Ben Dixon, Executive Director of the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce.
