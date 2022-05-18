LOWVILLE — Lewis County is the first in the area to have all of its libraries abolish the late fines that have proven to be barriers for book returns, not incentives.
The transition to “fine-free” for all age groups at the 12 libraries in the county came from multiple points of departure.
“Some libraries in Lewis County were always fine free. Some went fine-free during (pandemic related) building closures and kept it, and at least one went back to fees and decided no, we’re going to reverse that. We’re going back to being fine-free,” said Angela Newman, continuing education coordinator for the North Country Library System. “We’ve encouraged libraries to go fine-free but they’re all independent organizations that all have independent boards. It’s not a coordinated effort on our part ... all we can do is give them the information and encourage them. They decide.”
These patterns match those throughout the library system’s 53 member libraries in Jefferson, St. Lawrence and Oswego counties, of which 15 are still charging fines for books and other items not returned after the “due” date.
The B. Elizabeth Strong Memorial Library in Turin made the decision to do away with fines in 2017 after a discussion among librarians in the county with a library system representative.
“We never really made a real lot of money on fines anyway. We’re kind of a poor area so a lot of times I said ‘Oh, just donate what you want.’ Now, we have a lot of other people coming to us from other areas with libraries where they have to pay fines, so it’s actually worked out very well,” said library Director Sharon G. Stewart, noting an influx of patrons from the Boonville area about 11 miles away, where late fines are charged. “It has increased our patronage a little bit and people really appreciate it. I think we really are getting more people who were scared because they had late books and stuff, so, I think it’s a good thing.”
The Turin library, along with many other north country libraries, joined the nationwide movement toward “fine-free libraries” just as it picked up steam after the San Francisco Public Library experimented with a six-week period in which people could return anything they had borrowed and kept too long without paying the fines, as was widely reported at the time, and have their privileges restored as was widely reported at the time.
As a result, about 700,000 books and other items were returned and membership was restored for 5,000 people.
One of the books returned — “Forty Minutes Late” by F. Hopkins Smith — was overdue by 100 years.
Since that time, hundreds of libraries across the country and hundreds more in Europe and Australia have eliminated fines and found instead of losing money, that they are saving the cost of collecting fines which was greater than the amount of fines being collected, including those in the north country, Ms. Newman said.
Research and experience have proven that library fines and fees “creates a barrier to the provision of library and information services,” according to the American Library Association’s resolution to change its policy manual to recommend the abolishment of fines, largely because people were either embarrassed to return overdue books or do not have enough money to cover fines.
Prior to the now county-wide fine abolishment in Lewis County, 823 library card holders in the county were blocked from using services, 125 of which were children or teens, according to library system statistics.
Fines also do not bring in much money for libraries collecting them.
“Any revenue generated (by fines) was so small compared to the budget that they were not a revenue stream,” Ms. Newman said. “Even without a collection agency, the staff time used and having to turn people away — in the end, for a lot of them, it just wound up not being worth it.”
Charges to replace lost or damaged items remain in place at most north country libraries.
For North Country Library System Executive Director Paulette Roes, going fine-free accomplishes the most important goal.
“Eliminating fines makes it easier for everyone to use the library, and that’s what we want to see — more people using these amazing community resources.”
