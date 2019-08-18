POTSDAM — Laurell Brault, founder and coordinator of the Potsdam Snack Pack Program, and Potsdam Central Superintendent Joann Chambers talk with North Country Matters host Donna Seymour about the Back to School Fair they have organized for Aug. 24 in the first show of the fall season.
The Fair is a joint event co-sponsored by the Snack pack program, the district, and the Chamber of Commerce to bring together resource providers and organizations to serve local families. The children will receive free school supplies, haircuts, vision screening, new socks, dental supplies, and more. Throughout the day, children can participate in fun activities (bounce house, obstacle course, arts and crafts), and enjoy free food and entertainment, from 11 am to 3 pm at the New Hope Community Church, 33 Grant Street, Potsdam.
The YouTube link for this show is https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oxDJqy3bKZk.
One of several Back to School Fairs this year, other community events are scheduled for Ogdensburg: Aug. 20, 5:30 - 8 pm; Madrid-Waddington: Aug. 23, 2 - 6 pm; Massena: Aug. 26, 2 - 6 pm at the High School; Norwood-Norfolk: Aug. 28, 4 – 7 pm and Edwards-Knox: Aug 29, 2-5 pm.
North Country Matters is a local public affairs video magazine now in its 15th year. The NCM civic partners working to educate North Country residents about critical public policy issues facing our region are the League of Women Voters of St. Lawrence County and the Potsdam Public Library. The shows are filmed in the Fred W. Cleveland Computer Center at the Potsdam Library.
The shows are always available on YouTube. Check the League of Women Voters of St. Lawrence County website (http://slc-leaguewv.org/) for specific program links as they become available. And be sure to “like” the NCM Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/NorthCountryMatters/ for up-to-date information on new shows and links to local and state-wide voter education news stories.
