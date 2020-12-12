CANTON — Former New York State Democratic Party Chair June F. O’Neill, Canton, will join 28 other Democrats in Albany on Monday to formally cast votes for President-elect Joseph R. Biden as members of the Electoral College.
While the event is usually filled with some fanfare, this year’s gathering of New York’s Electoral College delegation will likely be quick and rather unceremonious in order to limit risks posed by COVID-19, while also meeting constitutional requirements to finalize the 2020 election results.
Mrs. O’Neill said she’s expecting it to be a little bizarre compared to the two previous times she’s been on the delegation.
“Oh, no question,” she said. “They’ve been all over the precautions in the social distancing. They’re doing it in the Assembly chamber, I assume because it’s much bigger than the Senate chamber, so we’ll have more room to socially distance. Normally there would be guests and observers, and I remember at least once or twice there were a couple of school classes.”
The Electoral College delegation traditionally consists of the state’s most prominent political movers and shakers.
This year’s delegation includes Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo; Lt. Gov. Kathy C. Hochul; Attorney General Letitia A. James; Comptroller Tom P. Dinapoli; Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, D-Yonkers; Assembly Speaker Carl E. Heastie, D-Bronx; former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton; and former President William J. Clinton, among others.
Mrs. O’Neill will be one of a handful of electors from upstate New York and the only one from the north country. But many of those faces will be familiar to Mrs. O’Neill.
“There’s actually one person on there who I don’t know and I have no idea who they are, but I will make a new friend,” Mrs. O’Neill said with a laugh.
The move to keep the event in person, Gov. Cuomo explained at a press conference Friday, was made to avoid any kind of potential legal challenge that would arise by holding the event virtually.
“That would be common sense,” Gov. Cuomo said, though noting the constitutional wording is specific about holding the Electoral College in the state Capitol. “I don’t want to create any issue for litigation where somebody tries to invalidate the New York election because of this specificity about the ‘in-person in the state Capitol,’ so our plan is to do it in person.”
In 2007, Mrs. O’Neill took the reins as state Democratic Party chairwoman before resigning to the number two role of executive committee chair in 2009 to, as she said at the time, recover from hip surgery. Prior to her state role, she served as chair of the St. Lawrence County Democratic Committee from 1978 to 1983 and again from 2001 to 2006.
Currently, she has no role at the county level, but serves as a member of the Democratic National Committee and sits on the state Unemployment Appeals Board, a full-time position.
