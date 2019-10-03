MASSENA — The New York Power Authority has named Bryant Bullard, an area native and more-than-decade-long employee at the St. Lawrence-Franklin D. Roosevelt Power Project, the Power Authority’s new regional manager for Northern New York, the top position at the 800-megawatt hydroelectric plant.
Bullard’s responsibilities as regional manager include oversight of the Robert Moses Power Dam, four concrete control dams, 14.5 miles of earthen dikes, numerous transmission facilities in the region and thousands of acres of NYPA-owned parkland and habitat improvement projects along the St. Lawrence River.
Bullard succeeds Edward Rider, who retired last summer following a more than 37-year career with the Power Authority.
“Bryant Bullard’s leadership, creativity and experience make him uniquely qualified for his new responsibilities in assuming the ranking position at the St. Lawrence-FDR Power Project,” said Philip Toia, NYPA senior vice president, Power Supply in a press release from NYPA. “I am confident he will advance the ongoing organizational needs of the project and be a strong advocate with the community.”
Bullard joined the St. Lawrence project as a civil engineer in 2008, and was promoted to positions of increasing responsibility, including general maintenance superintendent and licensing manager in 2013.
He is an active member of several technical committees, including Mechanical Apparatus and Dam Safety Civil Works. In addition, he recently spearheaded a 3D Digital Modeling workshop to review opportunities for applying 3D technologies to NYPA’s statewide operations.
Prior to joining NYPA, Bullard held engineering positions with the New Hampshire Department of Transportation and at Brookfield Renewable Energy in Potsdam.
St. Lawrence-FDR’s new regional manager is a native of Potsdam where he resides with his wife Sarah and their two children. He is a NYS Professional Engineer and holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Clarkson University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.