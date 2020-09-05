RENSSELAER FALLS — Standing in the kitchen of the house he built, Gregory P. Storie looked o…
CANTON — Where the ceiling meets the back wall of St. Lawrence County Courtroom C, a more than 500-year-old phrase is striped across the crown molding.
“He threatens the innocent who spares the guilty,” it reads.
Following the November general election, a new judge will fill the seat left vacant by Jerome J. Richards’ February retirement and face the phrase from the bench.
Since Judge Richards’ exit, out-of-county judges have assisted with proceedings and day-to-day court duties have been handled by St. Lawrence County Surrogate Court Judge John F. Richey.
One of two candidates — Nicole M. Duvé, of Potsdam, and Gregory P. Storie, of Rensselaer Falls — will make rounds at the courthouse and courtrooms, host chamber meetings and serve New York’s largest county for a 10-year-term.
The position has authority over pistol licensing, hearings, trials and other proceedings involving crimes committed within the county.
The state’s voter registration deadline for the Nov. 3 general election is about a month away, and forms must be personally delivered or postmarked to the county Board of Elections no later than Oct. 9. Registration forms can be printed from the county BOE website, or requested by phone, at 315-379-2202. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the county BOE office hours are weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. by appointment only, until further notice.
Voter registration can also be completed through the state Department of Motor Vehicles website.
Absentee ballot requests can be submitted through the state BOE application portal. Early voting will begin Oct. 24, and Nov. 3 in-person voting is planned at local poll sites.
Signed by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo in January 2019, state legislation established up to nine days of early voting prior to Election Day, as part of the governor’s initiative to increase voter turnout and improve voting convenience.
Early voting in St. Lawrence County will be open from Oct. 24 until Nov. 1, only at the BOE office on the second floor of the Human Services Building, 80 Route 310, Canton.
