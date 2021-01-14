WATERTOWN — Despite a stumbling distribution of vaccines against COVID-19 for expanded populations over the last week, doses are still being lined up for nursing home residents and staff.
Some facilities in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties have already received second doses and all others expect to wrap up the second part of their administration in the next two weeks.
“All the staff who are currently working did get it — both doses — and all of the residents have had both doses,” said Colleen Steele, administrator of St. Joseph’s Home in Ogdensburg. “Yes, it’s a sigh of relief for sure.”
Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center will be administering its second doses of the vaccines Tuesday. Administrator Ike Bogosian said the vaccinations have been a big boost to moral and he’s looking forward to see how the state will advise changing procedures for visitation moving forward.
“We’re interested to see what changes come once everybody’s vaccinated, what changes come as far as visitation eligibility and things like that. I’m interested to see what the (state) Department of Health decides to do,” Mr. Bogosian said.
Dan Brencher, administrator at Highland Nursing Home, also in Massena, said his facility’s second vaccination clinic will happen Monday. There the 90% of residents who opted in will receive their second doses, in addition to most of the staff.
Samaritan Keep and Summit Village nursing homes in Jefferson County plan to administer first and second doses to any remaining staff on Jan. 25 and 26, Director of Communication and Public Relations Leslie DiStefano said.
Lewis County General Hospital’s nursing home unit will also be doing its second round on Jan. 25, according to Lewis County Health System spokesperson Christina Flint.
Nursing homes in New York state opted into a program through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to handle their distribution of vaccines. Under this program, which started to be enacted in mid-December, pharmacy providers visit nursing homes to administer the vaccines. This is completely separate from other Phase 1A populations that received their vaccines primarily through hospitals.
In most nursing facilities like Massena Rehab and Nursing and the Samaritan nursing homes, the pharmacy providers are planning to make three visits: the first to vaccinate all willing residents and half of staff, the second for second doses for the first group and first doses for the remaining staff and the third for second doses for the remaining staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.