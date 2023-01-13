WATERTOWN — The second-largest Mega Millions jackpot ever received another drawing, on Friday the 13th.
The Mega Millions numbers were not released by press time.
The $1.35 billion trails only the $1.5 billion jackpot from 2018, and this is only the fourth time the Mega Millions grand prize has eclipsed $1 billion, with the latest coming on July 29, 2022.
The $1.35 billion total is the fourth-highest potential lottery winning between the Powerball and Mega Millions.
Lottery players in the north country, and across the U.S., are hoping that Friday the 13th is lucky for them.
Watertown resident Tom Misercola said Friday that he wishes the jackpot could be split among multiple people.
“It’s a lot of money, but I think it’s too much for one person,” he said. “Why not take it, when it gets that high, give 500 $1 million (prizes) out, so 500 people got a chance.”
The cash option for anyone who hits the jackpot is $724.6 million, or the winner could choose to have the money paid out over time, called the annuity option.
The annuity option is paid out as one immediate payment, followed by 29 other annual payments with each payment 5% greater than the one before, the Mega Millions website reads.
Mr. Misercola said that if he wins the money, he would take care of friends and his children, buy his children houses, and take a vacation.
On Friday, he purchased $10 worth of tickets.
Watertown resident Jason T. Peer said he normally plays when the jackpot is higher than normal.
“You got to dream,” he said.
Mr. Peer wasn’t entirely sure what he would do if he won, but added that he may buy a new house, and help send his kids to college.
Doris K. Parsons, Watertown, echoed Mr. Misercola’s sentiments, adding that she too believes the $1.35 billion is too much for just one person.
“I think it’s wrong that one person wins it,” she said. “When it gets up that far, I think they should pick more than one ticket.”
Ms. Parsons said that if she wins the money, she would probably give all of it away to her family.
“Don’t get hooked on it,” she advised people who may be purchasing their first lottery ticket.
Staff Writer
