OGDENSBURG — The North Country Poor People’s Campaign and Black Lives Matter Potsdam joined forces Saturday to march the streets of Ogdensburg and draw attention to issues of poverty and the foundations that construct it.
The Poor People’s Campaign, which hosted similar events in Canton, Potsdam and Massena in the last few months, advocates change of several pillars that organizers believe continue to empower people. They include racism, excessive military power, environmental degradation and poverty.
At the event Saturday, speakers involved with the leadership of the North Country Poor People’s Campaign made remarks and invited others to do so as well, leading to about two hours of discussion followed by a march with Black Lives Matter.
“Here in the north country, we lack and we need unity of the poor,” Cory McGrath, a PPC leader told the group.
That idea of unity was a common theme amongst many of the speakers, many of whom expressed a similar belief that stigma and prejudice are keeping people from stamping out the common “distorted moral narrative” that leads to keeping people down.
Ramitha Pillay was a teacher in Ogdensburg before leaving to teach as an adjunct professor at SUNY Canton. She said she frequently sees casual forms of separation between students in her classroom, often along racial lines. But she suggests poverty is pervasive and the social stigma of keeping mum about socioeconomic problems isn’t helping.
“We’re ashamed of the fact that we can’t pay our rent, pay for our medication. We are ashamed to talk about it,” Ms. Pillay said to the roughly 20 people gathered. “Here at the Poor People’s Campaign, we want to bring all people together and we want to share our stories.”
Saturday’s event was Jenessa M. Fenton’s first time participating with PPC. She was born and raised in Heuvelton and related to Ms. Pillay’s idea of the ostracism spurred by poverty. Her mother had an associate degree and worked at a school while her father never graduated high school and worked long hours as a farmhand.
“I remember coming home from fifth grade crying every day, being bullied for the clothes I wore because one of my friends had to float to my peers in my schools that my parents bought most of my clothes secondhand at thrift stores and garage sales,” Ms. Fenton said. “I remember my mom saving extra money just to buy me a pair of Tommy Hilfiger jeans.”
She would go on to be accepted to Harvard University and was offered a full-ride scholarship for families making less than $60,000 a year. While there she said she continued having to work multiple jobs to pay for books and living expenses. Later, while living in Vermont, she found herself picking up a third job at Burger King just to pay off debt from an emergency medical procedure.
Now, upon returning to the north country, she said she’s driven to try and stamp out the same inequalities that kept her parents, and continue to keep her neighbors, in poverty.
Both Ms. Fenton and Ms. Pillay don’t think it’s an easy, nor quick, problem to solve.
“It’s a long process, but ... to me, it’s one-on-one conversations,” Ms. Pillay said. “It’s challenges, difficult conversations which you don’t want to have. We tend to move away from difficult conversations. I think we need to embrace difficult conversations because that’s how we’re going to grow.”
Before the group was ultimately forced under the porch of the Frederic Remington Art Museum, 303 Washington St., as rain showers passed, another speaker, Axel Fair-Schulz, a SUNY Potsdam professor and published historian, addressed the group. He finished his remarks on the inequity of wealth distribution by saying: “It’s an absolutely immoral and unsustainable system,” Mr. Fair-Schulz boomed into the courtyard.
“We have to say it this system is unacceptable!”
Just as he finished, a large thunder clap erupted, rolling across the turbulent north country sky.
