WATERTOWN — North country public housing authorities will be receiving more than $7.2 million in federal grants for their fiscal year 2021 operations, U.S. Sens. Charles E. Schumer and Kirsten E. Gillibrand, both D-N.Y., announced Tuesday.
As part of a $674.88 million dollar allocation from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the funding will be used to assist in the daily operations of public housing developments, as well as modernization efforts and management training.
“Every New Yorker deserves a safe and secure place to call home and this federal investment gets us one step closer to that goal,” Sen. Schumer said in a statement. “As we ask people to stay home and socially distance, access to safe and reliable housing will determine whether or not New York can recover from the pandemic and return to normal.”
Funding, by housing authority, includes Watertown, $1.75 million; West Carthage, $120,126; Wilna, $228,842; Canton, $427,050; Massena, $581,726; Ogdensburg, $861,904; Malone, $438,100; Harrietstown, $274,898; Tupper Lake, $244,815; and Plattsburgh, $1.36 million.
