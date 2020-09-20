North Country Public Radio announces return of BBC News

CANTON — North Country Public Radio is adding two international offerings to its programming lineup beginning Oct. 1.
The BBC’s Newshour will air from 9-10 a.m. on weekdays and the CBC’s science show, Quirks and Quarks, will air on Saturdays at noon.
Bonnie North, NCPR’s Director of Audience, Programs, and Outreach, said the additions came about because of production changes at National Public Radio.
“NPR told us in July that Only A Game, which NCPR currently airs Saturdays at noon, would end production at the end of September,” North says. “And then in August we were told that On Point, which we carry now from 10 - noon on weekdays, would go from two hours to one.”
NCPR just underwent a significant schedule change in July and normally wouldn’t make more changes so soon. But North says she’s looking at this as an opportunity.
“As disappointed as we are to lose Only A Game and that hour of On Point, the space that opened up in our programming schedule gives us the chance to bring both the BBC and the CBC to our audience,” she explains.
“Ever since the BBC stopped producing The World Update in March, I’ve been hearing from listeners who miss the BBC and who want them back on our air. We’re excited we get to do that.”
The new weekly mid-morning schedule will feature the Newshour at 9 a.m., On Point at 10 a.m., and The Takeaway, at 11 a.m. The full schedule is available at ncpr.org.
“This is a time when hearing stories and perspectives from around the world is more important than ever,” said NCPR station manager Mitch Teich. “It’s also incredibly important to connect people with science news in an accessible way. I hope that adding the BBC and Quirks and Quarks to our lineup gives our audience some important context for understanding the world around them.”
