CANTON — State sales tax figures for July provided hints about how different regions are impacted by the economic downturn associated with COVID-19.
According to data released by the state Comptroller’s Office, north country counties fared relatively better than the rest of the state, but most still saw declining revenue.
Lewis County was a notable exception to the statewide trend of decreasing sales tax revenue. The county saw a 1.2 percent increase in sales tax revenue for the period from January 2020 to the end of July 2020 as compared to the same time frame last year. This 1.2 percent increase however, is only about $84,000 in actual revenue. Lewis collected the second least amount of sales tax of all of New York’s 62 counties.
“We’re holding our own and we just hope it continues,” Lewis County Manager Ryan Piche said Monday.
Mr. Piche pointed out that a large factor of the county’s buoyant sales tax revenue has been the contributions from internet sales taxes, which are new for 2020.
“That is an amazing coincidence that’s really helping us out. But obviously, things could be much worse if we didn’t have that,” Mr. Piche said.
Neighboring St. Lawrence County’s sales tax revenue for the same period was almost five times larger than Lewis County’s. In St. Lawrence County, sales tax revenues were about $33.7 million in the Jan.-July period in both 2019 and 2020, meaning the figures held fairly steady despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jefferson and Oswego counties did see a decline, though smaller than the overall state loss of 11.3 percent. Jefferson County, host to the largest sales tax figure of the five counties, saw a 3.8 percent decrease in collections as compared to the Jan.-July 2019 period. Oswego County’s revenue declined 1.6 percent compared to the same period.
While not a great indicator of economic growth or contraction, there are a few notable takeaways from the figures. Probably most notably is how differently structured economies are reacting to the pandemic. Of the 11 counties that saw sales tax growth over the year-to-date period, 10 collected less than $26 million in revenue, meaning they were some of the state’s smaller counties, economically speaking. In counties like Lewis where large retail or entertainment sectors aren’t very prevalent, consumption, and therefore sales tax, is likely mostly attributable to spending on essential goods.
“Less of our economy is dependent upon seasonal tourism than Jefferson County, for example. And obviously, you can’t really travel right now, so that makes it more difficult,” Mr. Piche said, noting that sectors building supplies and contract work are accounting for more of Lewis County’s revenue.
Since demand in those areas won’t change, sales tax would theoretically be less affected. Economies elsewhere in the state like in New York City, which is a center for entertainment, retail and tourism, are taking a beating in grappling with COVID-19.
Still, sales tax revenues aren’t fantastic figures. The data is often finicky and subject to unpredictable and volatile swings. This includes seasonal differences in economies that are more based on summer tourism like the Adirondacks versus college towns that see more activity when students are in town over the fall and spring months. Also, this year in particular is especially difficult because the state began intercepting sales tax revenue from counties to distribute to municipalities under the AIM program, thus automatically making 2020 year-to-date figures lower than last year.
St. Lawrence County Treasurer Renee Cole said she hadn’t reviewed the figures and preferred not to comment when reached Monday.
