WATERTOWN — Anticipated declines in counties’ sales tax revenues due to the COVID-19 pandemic have not been felt as deeply in the north country as other regions of the state.
According to a monthly report released Friday by state Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, the north country region’s revenues fell 2% in October compared to October 2019, the smallest decline in the state. The region includes Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence, Franklin, Clinton and Essex counties.
Statewide, sales tax revenues in October fell 5.2% from October 2019, according to Mr. DiNapoli. Sales tax collections totaled $1.4 billion statewide in October, representing a $74.4 million decrease from October 2019.
Overall for the year to date — January through October — St. Lawrence, Lewis and Franklin counties actually saw increases in the amount of sales tax revenue compared to the same time period in 2019, while Jefferson County matched 2019 revenues and Clinton and Essex saw revenues drop by less than 3%.
In October, Jefferson County had the smallest decrease in sales tax revenue than any county in the state, less than 1 percent, with the county receiving about $6.2 million in revenue in both October and October 2019.
For the year, Jefferson County revenues have also held steady, the comptroller reports. In the first 10 months of 2019, the county took in $66.2 million in sales tax revenue, the same amount it has received this year.
St. Lawrence County experienced a 4.6% increase in revenue in October over October 2019, going from $4.8 million last year to $5 million this year. From January to October this year, revenues are up 5.6%, rising from $50.3 million over the same period last year to $53.1 million this year.
Lewis County’s revenues in October remained stable compared to last year at $900,000, while year-to-date revenue has inched up 1.8%, from $10.7 million through October 2019 to $10.8 million this year. Franklin County revenues fell 6.3% in October over last year, from $2 million to $1.9 million, although they are up 5.1%, or $1 million, for the year, from $20.7 million in 2019 to $21.7 million this year.
Clinton County’s year-to-date revenues are down 2.9%, from $48.5 million in 2019 to $47.1 million this year, while Essex County’s revenues dropped 2.5% over the same period, from $26.2 million to $25.6 million.
Across the six-county north country region, revenues grew a total of 0.9%, from $222.6 million in January through October 2019 to $224.6 million during the same period this year.
Oswego County, which is in the Central New York region, saw an 18.8% drop in revenues from October 2109 compared to this past October, from $3.8 million to $3.1 million. However, for the year the county is still 2.1% ahead of last year, when $39.9 million was collected in revenue, which rose to $40.7 million this year.
Across the state, revenues for the year are down nearly $1.6 billion, or 10.4%, for the period of January through October, according to Mr. DiNapoli.
“Statewide local sales tax collections have declined year-over-year for eight straight months,” Mr. DiNapoli said in a statement. “Our local governments are on the forefront of the pandemic response and they need financial aid from the federal government to help them get through this crisis.”
