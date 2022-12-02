North Country Savings Bank makes annual gift to St. Lawrence Health Foundation

North Country Savings Bank made its annual gift to the St. Lawrence Health Foundation to support the advancement of health and wellness in our community. St. Lawrence Health Foundation Executive Director April Grant receives the check from North Country Savings Bank Regional Loan Originator Rob Liggio. The Foundation exists to raise funds for the sole benefit of the patients served by its hospitals. If you are interested in supporting patient care in the community, please visit https://stlawrencehealthsystem.org/about/give. St. Lawrence Health photo
