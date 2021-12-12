Due to the wind storms that ripped through the north country on Saturday night, sporadic power outages were being reported to National Grid, according to its website.
National Grid’s field force of more than 3,300 workers across upstate New York removed downed wires, trees, tree limbs, broken poles and other hazards.
National Grid announced that its crews had restored power to around 148,000 customers, with 215,000 customers impacted by the storm. The hardest hit areas include Erie, Genesee, Niagara, Monroe, Oswego, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties, according to National Grid.
The utility also provided dry ice to those without power at the Watertown CitiBus Garage until 4 p.m. Sunday.
Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul said in a news release from Hamburg on Sunday that there was not significant damage inland.
“Right now the main problem is power outages,” Gov. Hochul said at a news conference Sunday.
The Thousand Island Bridge resumed normal operations at about 11:30 Saturday night after imposing a restriction on all high-profile tractor trailers regardless of weight, some commercial vehicles, RVs, buses, enclosed empty trailers and other high-profile vehicles.
The state Department of Transportation also resumed normal operations at about 4 a.m. Sunday after the DOT imposed a ban on high-profile tractor trailers and box trucks on Interstate 81 between exit 48 and the Canadian Border.
