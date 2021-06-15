CANTON — The 18th annual North Country Symposium is hosting its second part of its annual event this week.
Following the May 27 event, called “Resident Recruitment in Rural America,” Thursday’s part-two virtual seminar focuses on “Moving In, Moving Out, and Moving Over: The Future of Rural Housing.”
The Zoom seminar is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will be led by Ben Winchester, researcher and educator of community economics at the University of Minnesota Extension.
The Symposium last convened in 2019 prior to the start of the COVID-19 health crisis and discusses regional economic, educational and environmental issues.
More information and registration details are posted to stlawu.edu/north-country-symposium.
Questions should be directed to North Country Symposium Steering Committee Chair and Executive Director of the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce Ben Dixon at ben@slcchamber.org.
