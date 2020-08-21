Federal funding was announced Thursday for projects to help promote economic development across the north country.
U.S. Sens. Charles E. Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, both D-N.Y., along with Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, announced that the St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency and the Development Authority of the North Country will receive grants of hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Northern Border Regional Commission.
According to press releases announcing the funding, the officials worked to secure these grants by pushing to expand the availability of NBRC funding for the north country region.
The St. Lawrence IDA will receive more than $500,000, to renovate the Newell building, a 63,400 square foot factory in Ogdensburg that has been vacant since 2011.
According to a story published in the Times in January, the Newell factory had its roof, windows, pipe insulation and exterior walls rehabilitated over the winter. Developers were waiting for warmer weather to complete some external masonry work, before turning the building over to the IDA for marketing and repurposing.
DANC will receive more than $200,000 to install 5.5 miles of fiber optic internet cabling for businesses, create three wireless hot spots and expand broadband access to 125 homes in Tupper Lake.
“This grant will expand broadband access in Tupper Lake, a top priority of mine for the entire North Country,” Rep. Stefanik said in a press release.
North Country Community College also will receive more than $89,700 to develop a water and wastewater operator certificate program. Rep. Stefanik said in a statement that the program would create jobs in the water infrastructure field for the region.
Rep. Stefanik’s office also announced Thursday that the Warren and Washington counties IDA would receive $600,000 in grant funding from the NBRC for wastewater infrastructure and economic development.
