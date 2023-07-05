Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties are set to receive more than $20 million in bridge repair and replacement funding, Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul said Wednesday.
It’s part of a $516 million bridge repair package funded in this year’s budget that the governor is now able to distribute to more than 141 local governments and 216 bridge repair projects statewide. The north country is set to receive $36.5 million, with slightly more than half of that coming to the western three counties.
Part of the BRIDGE NY initiative, the money is billed as a boost for local resiliency to impacts of climate change, which include more severe weather and more strain on water-based infrastructure like culverts and bridges.
“New York state is making historic investments to modernize our infrastructure and we are committed to working with our partners in local government to help ensure their bridges and culverts and ready to meet the challenges of global climate change,” Hochul said in a statement.
That’s got the support of Sen. Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, who lauded the investments.
“Assisting local government in strengthening and protecting critical infrastructure such as bridges and culverts is vital for the state of New York,” he said. “I’m glad to see the continued investment in our communities.”
The senator said he appreciated that the formal announcement of the grant money on Wednesday was in his district. Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez made the announcement at the Railroad Street bridge over the Mohawk River and CSX railroad in Frankfort, Herkimer County.
According to the governor’s press release, the city of Watertown will get $1.465 million to repair the Mill Street bridge, $3.327 million to Jefferson County for replacement of the County Route 97 bridge over Fish Creek and $2.046 million to replace the Noble Street culvert carrying a tributary of West Creek.
Lewis County will get $1.8 million to replace the County Route 21 bridge over Gulf Stream, another $1.8 million to replace the County Route 43 bridge over Moose River, $1.97 million for the replacement of the Erie Canal Road culvert, and $1.2 million to replace the Kotel Road culvert carrying water to the south branch of Crystal Creek.
St. Lawrence County will get just over $2 million to replace the County Route 22 bridge over Sawyer Creek, $2.24 million to replace the West Potsdam Road bridge over Trout Brook and $2.32 million to replace the County Route 35 bridge over Trout Brook.
