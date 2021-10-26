WATERTOWN — The state has released it’s monthly unemployment numbers for the tri-county region, and unemployment numbers continue their trend downward for Jefferson, St. Lawrence, and Lewis counties
In Jefferson County, the unemployment rate for the month of September is 4.3%, which is down 1 percentage point from the same month last year, as well as down 1 percentage point from August.
In Lewis County, the unemployment rate for the month of September is 4%, which is down .4 percentage points from September last year, as well as down .9 percentage points from August.
In St. Lawrence County, the unemployment rate for the month of September is 4.5% which is down .7 percentage points from last year, as well as down 1.4 percentage points from August.
