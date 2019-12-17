Local governments across the north country aiming to build, expand and upgrade water and sewer systems will receive a combined $25 million boost from state grant funding.
Empire Facilities Corp. awarded grants to 14 projects in Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence, Clinton and Hamilton counties, according to an announcement from Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s office Tuesday. The allocation derives from an overall $416 million in grants awarded statewide, which also includes $120 million for 37 projects in Long Island to address contamination.
“By investing in improving our state’s water infrastructure, we are laying the foundation for regional growth and prosperity while also protecting our natural resources,” Gov. Cuomo wrote in a statement. “These investments in our communities will help ensure residents in every corner of the state have access to safe, clean drinking water, helping to build a stronger New York for all.”
The town of Pamelia was awarded $3 million to expand its water system and bring service to about 350 more residents whose wells have gone dry. In addition to providing municipal water to new users on Route 12 and Bush, Plank and Hinds roads, the town will also replace about a third of its water lines, which have deteriorated.
Town Supervisor Scott J. Allen said the grant from Environmental Facilities Corp. is the first the town received for its $14 million project, and he also hopes to secure low-interest loans to help finance it.
“I think its a great opportunity for the town to upgrade its infrastructure and help its citizens and hopefully create more business and growth in our town,” he said.
The Village of Waddington will receive $1.5 million for its $22 million sewer system overhaul, which includes repairing and enhancing the treatment plant, replacing clay tile sewer mains and installing new storm water mains and laterals, among other enhancements. The state previously awarded the village $11 million for its project through Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative.
Deputy Mayor Benny Fairchild said the additional funds help reduce the cost burden of the sewer project to ratepayers in the village. The project has been in the design phase, but Mr. Fairchild said he hopes construction for at least a portion of the project will begin in spring of 2020.
“Every grant, every low-interest loan, anything we’re able to secure is great news for the village of Waddington,” he said. “What we’re hoping is to get an additional grant from (the U.S. Department of Agriculture) and a low-interest loan to help tie it all together.”
Funding recipients in the north country:
- Alexandria Bay: $1.5 million for potable water storage tanks
- Carthage: $561,375 for an infiltration and inflow project
- Harrisville: $283,200 for a water system upgrade
- Heuvelton: $5.18 million for a sewer pipeline connecting to the city of Ogdensburg’s treatment system and for storage and distribution upgrades
- Hounsfield: $626,100 for its Route 12F sewer project
- Lowville: $3 million for phase 1 of its groundwater project
- Pamelia: $3 million to expand and update its water system
- Sackets Harbor: $1.64 million for water intake improvements
- Waddington: $1.56 million to help overhaul its sewer system
- Watson: $3 million for water district four extension one
Information provided by Environmental Facilities Corp.
