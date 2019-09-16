CANTON — A North Lawrence man was sentenced to prison Monday in St. Lawrence County Court for the sexual abuse of another person.
Donald D. Burnham, 51, of 79 Hallahan Road, was sentenced to seven years in prison for his June 26 guilty plea to attempted second-degree aggravated sex abuse, the reduced first count of the indictment charging him with second-degree aggravated sex abuse, two counts of first-degree criminal sex act, all felonies, and misdemeanor forcible touching.
The indictment charges on Sept. 23, in the town of Lawrence, Burnham twice engaged in oral sexual contact with another person by forcible compulsion, engaged in sexual contact with another person and while doing so caused physical injury, and intentionally and forcibly touched intimate parts of another person.
He apologized to the court and the victim and her family before he was led away. During his appearance on Sept. 9 it was reported that he told probation officials that the incident was consensual and the victim was making up the story, followed by a contradicting statement that he forced himself on the other person, including that he had wished he had stopped his drinking, which he said “screwed my life up.”
In addition to his prison sentence, Burnham was sentenced to 10 years of post-release supervision, will have to register as a sex offender and had fines, fees and surcharges reduced to judgment.
In other court action Monday:
Jesse M. Mousaw, 27, of 2946 County Route 17, DeKalb Junction, vacated his Oct. 3 guilty plea to felony driving while ability impaired by drugs after successfully completing interim probation. He then pleaded guilty to the reduced misdemeanor count of driving while ability impaired by drugs and was sentenced to two years of probation.
At 11:35 p.m. on Feb. 3, 2018 on County Route 17 in the town of DeKalb, Mr. Mousaw operated a 2015 Hyundai motor vehicle while under the influence of Xanax and exited the roadway as a result, he told the court Monday.
In addition to his probation sentence, he was ordered to pay $1,000 in court fines, fees and surcharges. He will also be required to install a ignition interlock device in any vehicle he has access to, if he were to have his driving privileges restored.
James R. Deamer, 37, Hines, Va., was sentenced to five years of probation for his June 6 guilty plea to felony of driving while intoxicated. On Sept. 28 on the Garrison Road in the town of Pitcairn, Mr. Deamer was operating a John Deere lawn mower when he was stopped by police, who noticed he was swerving in and out of the roadway. At that time, Mr. Deamer refused to take a breath test.
The charge was elevated to a felony due to a previous misdemeanor DWI conviction on May 10, 2010.
In addition to probation, he was ordered to pay $1,570 in court fines, fees and surcharges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.