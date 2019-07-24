MASSENA — Residents along a stretch of the North Raquette River Road are again requesting that town officials consider lowering the speed limit in their area.
Councilman Samuel D. Carbone Jr. said he had been approached by individuals requesting a reduction in the speed limit from the current 55 miles per hour. He said there was a section of the road that had a sharp curve, with some vehicles not able to negotiate the curve because of their speed.
In addition, Town Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy said, “It’s highly residential. The curve makes it difficult for people to pull in and out of the driveway.”
The area in question is about three miles outside the village limits.
Mr. Carbone said residents wanted the town to take another look at the speed limit and petition to have it lowered. He suggested the town council hold a public comment period during its August meeting to take concerns from citizens about that portion of the North Raquette River Road.
“I agree,” Highway Superintendent Frank Diagostino said. “People don’t follow the speed limits. Even when you’re out there working on the road, they don’t follow the speed limits.”
He suggested residents could ask the State Police to monitor that area of the road.
“Obviously the State Police can’t sit there all day either,” Mr. Diagostino said. “It’s just as bad on the South Raquette. Over there you have trucks.”
This isn’t the first time residents have shared their concerns with the town council about the speeds on the North Raquette River Road. In July 2015, Allen W. Rowledge had approached the town council to request that they seek approval to lower the speed limit from the Bayley Road intersection to the Airport Road intersection to 30 miles per hour. Leaving the village, the speed limit increases from 30 to 55 miles per hour just past Bayley Road.
Councilmen agreed to petition the state Department of Transportation to consider the request, but it was denied. In submitting their petition to the state, through St. Lawrence County, they had extended the range to O’Neil Road, which leads to the St. Lawrence Centre mall.
The request had failed to gain support from the Department of Transportation for a number of reasons, including the lack of roadside development and accidents. Several previous requests had also been denied.
“I think we should look at it anyway,” Mr. Carbone said.
