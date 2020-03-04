MASSENA — The sounds on the ice at the Massena Arena this weekend won’t be hockey sticks and pucks, but rather brooms and balls.
The 2020 Northeast Shootout Broomball Tournament begins Friday night, features a full day of action on Saturday and wraps up early Sunday afternoon. It’s become an annual event at the Massena Arena.
“The tournament has been going on for 12 years,” organizer Curt Wood said.
He said 10 teams will be taking part in the tournament. Players hail from as far away as Washington, D.C. and New Jersey, as well as Boston, Ottawa, Toronto, Pittsburgh, Syracuse and the St. Regis Mohawk Reservation. Mr. Wood will be one of the referees, along with others from Montreal and Ottawa.
“There are a couple of teams that are ranked nationally,” Mr. Wood said.
The first of three Friday night games begins at 7 p.m. Games are scheduled from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. until the finals begin on Sunday Each team is guaranteed three games. The first two games seed the teams, and there will be champions named in the A and B divisions.
He said it’s a popular tournament that always draws top players. The Ottawa Nationals are the defending champions, defeating the NJ Saints by a score of 1-0 in last year’s finals. However, they’ll be unable to participate this year because of a scheduling conflict.
In addition to the tournament, there will also be “Hardest Shot” competitions at noon Saturday.
“It’s to break up the tournament a little bit. We’re doing two different ones,” Mr. Wood said.
It features three players per team.
“Each player takes three shots, and we use the one top shot for the average for the team,” he said.
There will be an overall winner from personal best, as well as a team average winner.
Morley’s American Grill has committed to $10 Game MVP Gift Cards for all first round games. Super 8 Motel, the sponsor Motel, is offering players a discount and giving free rooms to the two referees from Canada.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.