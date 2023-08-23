The Northern Border Regional Commission is set to bring about $11 million to Upstate New York, a major increase in funding from the federal and state partnership dedicated to economic development in rural, economically stressed counties along the northeast border.

Established in 2008, the NBRC has invested about $28 million in upstate New York over its lifetime, funding projects like water and sewer connection projects, establishing conservation easements, creating job development programs, helping to renovate, expand or repair assets deemed important to the local community like pools, ski clubs and historic districts, and creating cultural assets like museums.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.