MASSENA — Northern Credit Union is erecting a new building in Massena. The new site is at 88 Parker Ave. Massena, at Route 37 and Parker Avenue. The new location will provide easier access for St. Lawrence County members and those who frequently travel on Route 37.
The new building will feature three ATMs, allowing members to complete their transactions without having to wait for assistance. Members will also have access to an automatic coin machine, a conference room for mortgage and commercial loan closings, three smart offices to connect them directly with lenders and advisers through secure video conference, a business pod for bulk cash and coin transactions, a night drop, a children’s play area, a tablet-equipped waiting area and a fireplace.
In addition to these enhancements, members will be greeted by the same staff and receive the same service they received on East Orvis Street.
The new facility will also feature two drive-thru lanes with 24/7 ATM access. One ATM will offer additional live assist service during business hours. Live assist provides the option to speak with a team member onscreen in a video conference to complete most common transactions, including deposits and withdrawals, share-to-share transfers, and loan payments.
“We’re thrilled to be breaking ground at our new location on Parker Ave. in Massena and providing our members in northern St. Lawrence County with a modern relationship center in a convenient new location,” said Dan St. Hilaire, President and CEO of Northern Credit Union in a prepared statement. Northern is partnering with phZ Architects, Hueber-Breuer Construction and Sixty55 for the construction and design of the new facility.
Northern Credit Union is currently operating at 256 Orvis St.
