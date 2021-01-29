POTSDAM — Northern Credit Union recently presented a $714 donation to the Potsdam Holiday Fund, which provides gifts, warm clothing and food to families with children and senior citizens in the Potsdam area who are in need of assistance during the holiday season.
Employees from all Northern Credit Union’s nine tri-county relationship centers made personal donations, which were then matched by the credit union. The total collected was divided among the branches to present to a local charity of their choosing.
The Potsdam Holiday Fund serves families in need in Potsdam, Madrid, Hopkinton, Nicholville, Brasher Falls, Chase Mills, Fort Jackson, West Stockholm and Winthrop. Donations to the program are always welcome and appreciated and may be sent to the Potsdam Holiday Fund at PO Box 827, Potsdam NY 13676. More information about the program is available at www.potsdamholidayfund.org.
