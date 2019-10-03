Buy Now

From left, Physical Therapist Assistant Chelsea Reed and her four-month-old daughter Briar, Registered Nurse Kim Salton with her six-month-old grandchildren, Quinn and Dalton, Registered Nurse Tiffany Mitchell with her seven-month-old daughter Madelyn, Registered Nurse Courtney Perry with her six-month-old son Wyatt, and Licensed Practical Nurse Alexis Porter with her three-month-old daughter Rory. Absent from photo, Registered Nurse Jaclyn Pernice and her son Declan, who is five-months-old. United Helpers Photo

CANTON — It was déjà vu all over again for the staff at Northern Lights in Canton with the home health care agency experiencing its second baby boom in as many years.

During the spring and summer of 2018, six Northern Lights employees welcomed babies. This time around, five employees welcomed new babies into their families, with a sixth welcoming twins into her family as a grandmother.

All of the babies range in age from three to seven months old.

