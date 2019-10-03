CANTON — It was déjà vu all over again for the staff at Northern Lights in Canton with the home health care agency experiencing its second baby boom in as many years.
During the spring and summer of 2018, six Northern Lights employees welcomed babies. This time around, five employees welcomed new babies into their families, with a sixth welcoming twins into her family as a grandmother.
All of the babies range in age from three to seven months old.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.