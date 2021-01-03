POTSDAM — The Northern New York Community Foundation made a grant of $500 from the John and Dorotha Van Ness Family Fund to the Potsdam Holiday Fund.
The grant was used to purchase vouchers for clothing and gifts for 475 children from 186 families in need in the Potsdam area.
The Potsdam Holiday Fund provides gifts, warm clothing and food to families with children and senior citizens who are in need of assistance during the holiday season. It serves families in Potsdam, Madrid, Hopkinton, Nicholville, Brasher Falls, Chase Mills, Fort Jackson, West Stockholm and Winthrop.
Donations to the program are still welcome and appreciated and may be made online at www.potsdamholidayfund.org or mailed to the Potsdam Holiday Fund at PO Box 827, Potsdam NY 13676.
