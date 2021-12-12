CANTON — Dairy farmer and Northern New York Agricultural Development Program Co-Chair Jon Greenwood of Canton, was honored with the New York Farm Bureau 2021 Distinguished Service to Agriculture Award at the NYFB’s annual meeting in Albany.
More than 100 delegates representing 52 counties from across New York state attended the 65th annual state meeting of New York’s largest agricultural trade organization. Mr. Greenwood founded Greenwood Dairy in Canton in 1978, starting with 80 cows. Today, the farm includes 3,000 tillable acres and 1,400 cows.
Mr. Greenwood has served on the St. Lawrence County Farm Bureau Board, as county president for many years, and as a St. Lawrence County legislator and a member of the IDA board and numerous other local boards. He is a founding member of the Northeast Dairy Producers Association.
Mr. Greenwood has been involved in New York Farm Bureau, from serving on its Young Farmer & Rancher Committee to representing District 7 on the NYFB State Board before being elected vice president. He has been NYFB’s representative on American Farm Bureau Federation Advisory Committees.
In making this Distinguished Service award to Mr. Greenwood, the New York Farm Bureau also recognized Mr. Greenwood’s leadership and dedication as co-chair of the farmer-driven Northern New York Agricultural Development Program.
Jon and Linda Greenwood have three adult children, Clara, Ben and Ted; and seven grandchildren. Ben and his wife, Hibby, work on the family farm.
