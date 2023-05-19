HVAC students build refrigeration unit

Silas Kent and Cohen Young, students at Madrid-Waddington Central School District enrolled in the HVAC program at Northwest Tech in Ogdensburg, built a fully functioning refrigeration unit for their senior project. Provided photo

OGDENSBURG — Silas Kent and Cohen Young, students at Madrid Waddington Central School District, who are currently enrolled in the HVAC program at Northwest Tech built a fully functioning refrigeration unit for their senior project.

The process included recovering, or safely removing, refrigerant from old systems, rebuilding parts with torches to braze and connect lines, monitoring pressure, and seeing how cold their new system could get. The homemade unit was constructed from an insulated wood cabinet that got as cold as 34 degrees.

