OGDENSBURG — Silas Kent and Cohen Young, students at Madrid Waddington Central School District, who are currently enrolled in the HVAC program at Northwest Tech built a fully functioning refrigeration unit for their senior project.
The process included recovering, or safely removing, refrigerant from old systems, rebuilding parts with torches to braze and connect lines, monitoring pressure, and seeing how cold their new system could get. The homemade unit was constructed from an insulated wood cabinet that got as cold as 34 degrees.
“One of the best ways to learn about something and truly master its inner workings, is to take it apart and put it back together, or to build one yourself. Through a step-by-step process, this has taught our students how each part of a basic refrigerator interfaces with the others and ways to troubleshoot when something may not work. They also understand the value of entering the workforce equipped with sought-after industry certifications.” said program instructor Mark Murphy.
Several students in the program are working toward their EPA certifications, which will allow them to handle refrigerants. There are four classifications of federal EPA 608 Certifications: A general knowledge and regulation section that all test takers are required to pass, and three other sections that vary in content based upon equipment type and size. HVAC professionals can earn one or every certification, known as a Universal Certification.
After graduation, Silas plans to attend Montana State University in Bozeman, MT. Cohen will work full-time at Goodrich Refrigeration and hopes to someday own and operate his own refrigeration and repair business.
