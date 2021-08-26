NORWOOD — The Norwood American Legion, 10 Maple St., has announced the following upcoming activities:
Spud’s Run VII will be held Sept. 11, with registration from 10 a.m. to noon and kick stands up at noon. The event will feature a chicken barbecue, live music, 50/50 raffle, silent auction, gun raffle and more. All proceeds of ride will benefit cancer patient Kyle Smith.
An Addie Oakes Benefit will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 16. The entry fee is $10, and the day includes a 50/50 raffle, silent auction, food and live music.
Kids Halloween will be celebrated from 1 to 2 p.m. Oct. 24. The event will be outside, weather permitting. The first 100 kids will receive a gift bag, and there will be music, balloons and beverage.
