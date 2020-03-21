recycling donation
Buy Now

The Norwood Recycling Center received a $100 donation from the Norwood American Legion Commander Elaine A Saarinen. The recycling center located on Bernard Avenue is staffed by volunteers every Saturday from 8am - 11am. They accept all metal, plastics -1 - -7, plastic grocery bags, cardboard and returnable cans and bottles. Pictured above, left to right, are John Murray, Andy French, Dick LaShomb, Legion Commander Elaine A Saarinen and Larry Averill. Submitted Photo

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.