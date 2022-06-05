Norwood American Legion holds Memorial Day parade, ceremony

Standing, from left, are Steve Thompson, DeForrest Ellsworth, Cory Hosken, Kevin Enslow, Chris Sherman, David Butterfield, Arlene Nocerino and Alson Caswell. Kneeling are Jeff Gerrish, Alex Cotey, Dan Colbert and Bryant Cotey. Saarinen photo

NORWOOD — The Norwood American Legion’s Memorial Day Parade was held Monday, complete with a bridge ceremonial tribute to our service members lost at sea followed by a parade to the Village Park with a complete ceremonial tribute to all veterans by the Posts’ 2nd Vice Commander Jeff Gerrish.

The Norwood Brass Firemen performed along with the Norwood Norfolk Central School Band.

A wreath was placed at the monument by Post Commander Elaine A Saarinen, Auxiliary President Annie Butterfield and Sons of the Legion Commander Tony Nocerino, followed by a 21 gun salute and taps.

