Norwood American Legion holds Memorial Day parade, ceremony

NORWOOD — The Norwood American Legion’s Memorial Day Parade was held Monday, complete with a bridge ceremonial tribute to our service members lost at sea followed by a parade to the Village Park with a complete ceremonial tribute to all veterans by the Posts’ 2nd Vice Commander Jeff Gerrish.
The Norwood Brass Firemen performed along with the Norwood Norfolk Central School Band.
A wreath was placed at the monument by Post Commander Elaine A Saarinen, Auxiliary President Annie Butterfield and Sons of the Legion Commander Tony Nocerino, followed by a 21 gun salute and taps.
