NORWOOD — The Norwood American Legion will host a Kids Halloween “Treat Night” starting at 4 p.m. Oct. 31.
The first 100 kids at the American Legion will receive a treat bag.
Because of the current COVID-19 guidelines regarding face masks and social distancing, all treat bags will be distributed to children up to age 15 outside the American Legion building, located at 10 Maple St., Norwood.
Other Halloween-related activities are also planned around the north country. Among them, the Massena Drug Free Community Coalition plans to hold the 4th annual Trunk or Treat event on Oct. 31. A Trunk or Treat event is also scheduled for 6 p.m. Oct. 30 at the Lawrenceville Volunteer Fire Department.
