The Norwood Brass Firemen received an annual donation from the Norwood American Legion. For more information regarding the band, please contact general manager Darin LaGarry (315) 250-3319 dlagarry twcny.rr.com or visit their website norwoodbrassifremen.com. Pictured l-f: Legion 1st Vice David Butterfield, Band General Manager Darin LaGarry, Legion Commander Elaine A Saarinen, and Legion 2nd Vice Jeff Gerrish. Contributed photo

