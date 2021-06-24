Norwood American Legion officers named

Norwood American Legion Post 68 elected 2021-2022 Officers at its June meeting. Standing from left, Adjutant Cheryl Gagne, Historian DeForrest Ellsworth, 3rd Vice Kevin Enslow, Commander Elaine Saarinen, 2nd Vice Jeff Gerrish, Chaplain Francis Sharlow. Kneeling from left, Sgt. at Arms Chris Sherman, 1st Vice David Butterfield and Service Officer Michael Boprey Jr. Missing: Treasurer Richard Raymonda. Photo provided
