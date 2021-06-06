Norwood American Legion Post 68 installs officers

St. Lawrence County American Legion Treasurer and Legion Auxiliary President Annie Butterfield installed Norwood American Legion Post 68 2021-2022 officers on Tuesday at the Legion post. Standing, from left, are Adjutant Cheryl Gagne, Historian DeForrest Ellsworth, 3rd Vice Kevin Enslow, Commander Elaine Saarinen, 2nd Vice Jeff Gerrish and Chaplain Francis Sharlow. Kneeling, from left, are Sgt. at Arms Chris Sherman, 1st Vice David Butterfield and Service Officer Michael Boprey Jr. Missing: Treasurer Richard Raymonda. Gerrish photo
