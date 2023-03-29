Norwood American Legion supports annual charity ride

Norwood American Legion donated to Norfolk Post 925 Legion Riders in support of their annual charity ride scheduled for July 8th at 9am. This year’s ride will benefit St Lawrence County Emergency Fire and EMT training held at the West Potsdam Fire Station. The Legion Riders consist of 48 members who meet the 3rd Sunday of each month at 1pm at the Norfolk American Legion. All interested parties may contact Marilyn Derouchie at 315-514-5505. Pictured l-r: Norwood Legion Commander David Butterfield, Legion Riders Director Mike Villeneuve and Treasurer Steve Sedlock. Saarinen photo
