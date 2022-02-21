NORWOOD — Glenn J. Webster has announced his intention to run for St. Lawrence County Legislature as a Republican representing District 11.
Mr. Webster, who lives in Stockholm, is a trustee for the village of Norwood and also owns Webster’s Food Service and various other local businesses, including a laundromat and hair salon. He was previously the meat manager for P&C Foods, but left to start his own store in 2000.
“I have several businesses I run,” he said, “and I’ve invested in my community by buying older places and rehabilitating them.”
He said his experience running multiple businesses has made him fiscally responsible and adept at working with budgets.
“My business has really blessed me, and I want to bless others with the success I’ve had,” he said.
That is why he said he initially ran for village trustee in 2018.
“I wanted to get involved in my community and help out, and I figured that was a good place to start and get my feet wet,” he said.
With his term set to end in March, he said he wants to keep serving his community in a larger way, and that the county legislature is the next natural step. The general election is Nov. 8.
“After serving my local community for the past four years, I feel as though my community and surrounding communities will benefit from my hard work and dedication as a county legislator,” he said.
While he did say he hopes to help small businesses return to the area through his seat on the legislature, he tempered any quixotic expectations.
“I’m new at this,” he said. “I’d love to say I could jump in and make a world of difference, but I just want to do what I can to learn about the process and help in any way I can. I feel I have the practical experience to make a positive impact.”
“I look forward to being more involved in the county as a whole and having the opportunity to learn and help make our area a better place for not only my family but all families.”
Mr. Webster also aims to bring more transparency to the county legislature.
“I think legislators need to publicize more of what they do, because most people don’t realize just how much they do for the county,” he said.
Mr. Webster said he is ultimately running “to make this a better place for my children and grandchildren, and to try to make a difference.”
“With the way things are going across the country,” he said, “I believe people need to get up off the couch and get involved.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.