POTSDAM — State police on Oct. 25 charged Andrew P. Jones, 35, of 1 Maple St., Norwood, with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and driving while ability impaired by drugs, all misdemeanors. Also charged was and Madonna M. Orologio, of the same address, with two counts of misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Troopers said at 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 25 on Route 56 in the town, Mr. Jones came through a DWI check point and was in possession of a quantity of methylphenidate. He was determined to be impaired by drugs and was also found to have five suspensions on his license, troopers said.
Ms. Orologio was also in possession of a small quantity of methylphenidate and hydrocodone.
Mr. Jones and Ms. Orologio were issued tickets returnable to Town Court.
